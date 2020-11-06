Muscatine woman charged with allegedly enticing a minor

MUSCATINE – A Muscatine woman faces five years in prison after being arrested Thursday and charged with the Class D felony of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes.

Dorothy Louisa Darnell, 59, of Muscatine has also been charged with the aggravated misdemeanor of harboring a runaway against the wishes of the parent.

According to court records, Darnell allegedly attempted to entice a minor under the age of 16 or believed to be under the age of 16 with the intent to commit an illegal sex act or sexual exploitation of the minor. The records also say she harbored a runaway child or allowed the child to remain away from home against the wishes of the child’s parents, guardian or custodian.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The reports say on Oct. 25 through Nov. 5, without authority and with intent enticed or attempted to entice a minor using the internet, social media or instant messages. The records also say that she knowingly harbored a juvenile runaway.

“The defendant assisted in the juvenile’s concealment inside of her residence and failed to report the child after knowing and being informed by law enforcement he was a missing person/runaway,” the report said.

The name of the victim is not included in the report.

According to an initial hearing on Friday, probable cause was found to believe the offenses were committed. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 24. She has been released on her own promise to appear in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0