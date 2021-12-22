 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine woman charged with contraband in Washington County jail
0 comments
alert top story

Muscatine woman charged with contraband in Washington County jail

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
brown

Dorothy Brown

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

WASHINGTON — A Muscatine woman is being held under $10,000 bond after she was found in possession of several pills and a vape while in the Washington County Jail.

According to court documents Dorothy Marie Brown, 47, of Muscatine, has been charged with two counts of possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The arrest report alleges that at about 10:26 p.m. Dec. 14, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was informed two inmates, including Brown, had contraband in their cell. Deputies learned from jailers that Brown and inmate Nikita Jones had been found with pills, nicotine and vape products that are not allowed in the facility.

The report said it was observed that Brown was in possession of 34½ Adderall (amphetamine/dextroamphetamine) pills, 31½ Hydrocodine pills, a nicotine vape pod and eight nicotine pouches. The following day Brown was read her rights and questioned about the contraband. Brown said she brought the pills in as she has a prescription for them and that the nicotine patches were already in the cell. She didn’t comment on the vape pod.

Deputies also questioned Jones, who had been observed taking puffs from a vape pen. She said Brown had gotten her the vape pen.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Fire reported at Muscatine Metals
Crime-and-courts

Fire reported at Muscatine Metals

  • Updated

MUSCATINE — Shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, the Muscatine, Fruitland, and Wilton fire departments responded to reports of a fire at Muscatine …

Thefts reported at Muscatine Dog Park
Crime-and-courts

Thefts reported at Muscatine Dog Park

  • Updated

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is asking for help from the community to find subjects who may have broken into three parked vehic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News