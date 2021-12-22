Muscatine woman charged with contraband in Washington County jail

WASHINGTON — A Muscatine woman is being held under $10,000 bond after she was found in possession of several pills and a vape while in the Washington County Jail.

According to court documents Dorothy Marie Brown, 47, of Muscatine, has been charged with two counts of possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse.

The arrest report alleges that at about 10:26 p.m. Dec. 14, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy was informed two inmates, including Brown, had contraband in their cell. Deputies learned from jailers that Brown and inmate Nikita Jones had been found with pills, nicotine and vape products that are not allowed in the facility.

The report said it was observed that Brown was in possession of 34½ Adderall (amphetamine/dextroamphetamine) pills, 31½ Hydrocodine pills, a nicotine vape pod and eight nicotine pouches. The following day Brown was read her rights and questioned about the contraband. Brown said she brought the pills in as she has a prescription for them and that the nicotine patches were already in the cell. She didn’t comment on the vape pod.

Deputies also questioned Jones, who had been observed taking puffs from a vape pen. She said Brown had gotten her the vape pen.

