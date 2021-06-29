Muscatine woman gets 15 years for ice distribution

Crabtree was sentenced on June 22 by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey. Following her prison term, Crabtree will serve five years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.

According to court documents, Crabtree was identified as a drug trafficking suspect in January 2019. While officers attempted a traffic stop on Crabtree for an outstanding warrant based on a parole violation, Crabtree fled by striking into police squad cars that were blocking her path. When apprehended, a glass methamphetamine pipe and digital scale were found on her. A search warrant was executed on Crabtree’s vehicle and officers found approximately 70 grams of meth, drug packaging materials, and $3,389.25 cash. As part of the investigation, law enforcement learned Crabtree was involved with the distribution of over 1.5kg of meth. Crabtree pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge on Jan. 28, 2021, and admitted to being involved in a distribution conspiracy beginning as early as Jan. 1, 2019, and continuing until April 23, 2019, when Crabtree was arrested.