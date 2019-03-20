Try 3 months for $3
Beverly Griffith

Beverly Griffith is returning to Iowa to supervise MUSCOM. 

 MUSCATINE JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

The head of Muscatine County’s communication center known as MUSCOM was arrested Wednesday allegedly for falsifying her timesheet indicating that she was at work when she was instead at a second job tending bar.

Beverly S. Griffith, 46, is charged with one count of tampering with records. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.

According to the arrest affidavit, on multiple occasions during January and February, Griffith is alleged to have filled out her official time sheet for MUSCOM indicating that she was at work when in fact she was “working at a licensed liquor establishment in Muscatine County as a bartender.”

The Muscatine County Joint Communications Commission hired Griffith as the new manager of MUSCOM on May 31. She was chosen by a board appointed search assembly to manage the area’s emergency dispatching service.

Her job is to supervise emergency communication services for Muscatine County’s public safety agencies and partners.

Griffith began working in dispatch at the Mineral Wells Police Department in Texas in 2000. But in 2002, she came to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Before taking the job in Muscatine, she spent the past 10 years as the dispatch supervisor in Naples, Florida.

Griffith was booked into the Muscatine County Jail, and was released on her own recognizance.

