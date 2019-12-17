MUSCATINE – Muscatine Police believe a shooting into a house early Sunday was a targeted attack and not a threat to the general public.
Investigative Lt. Anthony Kies said no one was hurt during the incident. There are no suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
According to the report, at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday, police received a call that a house in the 1400 block of Kansas Street had been "shot up." The caller reported hearing seven shots.
Kies declined comment about how many people were in the house.
Kies said shootings of this type seem to come in waves. He said as many as five some years, but this year there haven’t been many.
“We deal with our fair share of them, so it’s not anything that’s new,” he said.
Muscatine Police ask anyone with information to call 563-263-9922.
