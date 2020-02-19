Officers conduct drug search inside Muscatine High School Tuesday

MUSCATINE — No contraband was recovered inside Muscatine High School Tuesday morning after the Muscatine Police Department conducted a school-wide search of the school with the aid of several K9 units.
Principal Terry Hodgenson said the search helps maintain a safe and drug-free school environment. Searches of this kind take place several times throughout the year.
On Tuesday, the Muscatine Police Department partnered with other law enforcement agencies to conduct the search, which took about 45 minutes. While nothing was located, the dogs keyed on four lockers. Hodgenson said of those, two were empty. The dogs also keyed on a few cars in the lot. The police identified who owns the vehicle and the owner is asked if they would submit to a search. Either way parents are informed.
“They are just doing a precautionary sweep so if something is showing up we can address it,” Hodgenson said.
Hodgenson explained while the search is taking place, students continue with their classes as normal, but aren’t allowed to leave the classroom. If a student has to leave, arrangements are made to give them an escort. No announcement is made to the student body in advance. The school is also locked down. Parents are quickly notified of the search to keep them from worrying something else was happening if they see police cars in front of the building. The lockers and the exterior of vehicles in the parking lot are gone over by the K9 officers.
You have free articles remaining.
School counselors are also required to be with the K9s during the search.
The K9s aren’t allowed inside classrooms, Hodgenson said. He said there was a total of 10 K9s and 10 handlers doing the search. Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington said the searches are done at the request of the school and the dogs are only looking for narcotics or paraphernalia. He said if items are located, it is usually handled in-house with the school and with criminal charges filed.
“It doesn’t take long to go through a building this size, which is pretty huge,” Hodgenson said.
Hodgenson said the searches are good for the schools, good for the police as it helps keep the dogs trained, and good for the students to know the district cares enough to make sure the building is safe.
According to Iowa law, K9s are allowed to be used for searches in schools because students do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Hodgenson also said the lockers are school property and the students don’t own them.
He said this is just one of the things the school does throughout the year to ensure safety. Other things done at least once a year include tornado drills and intruder drills.