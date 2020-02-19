Officers conduct drug search inside Muscatine High School Tuesday

MUSCATINE — No contraband was recovered inside Muscatine High School Tuesday morning after the Muscatine Police Department conducted a school-wide search of the school with the aid of several K9 units.

Principal Terry Hodgenson said the search helps maintain a safe and drug-free school environment. Searches of this kind take place several times throughout the year.

On Tuesday, the Muscatine Police Department partnered with other law enforcement agencies to conduct the search, which took about 45 minutes. While nothing was located, the dogs keyed on four lockers. Hodgenson said of those, two were empty. The dogs also keyed on a few cars in the lot. The police identified who owns the vehicle and the owner is asked if they would submit to a search. Either way parents are informed.

“They are just doing a precautionary sweep so if something is showing up we can address it,” Hodgenson said.