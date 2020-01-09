MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man has been charged in a New Year's Eve stabbing along the Muscatine riverfront.
Nicholas Raphael Sosa, 35, faces Class C felonies, willful injury — causing serious injury, and going armed with intent. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
According to a press release form the Muscatine Police Department, at about 2:40 a.m. Dec. 31, officers came upon two men fighting at the Riverfront Park parking lot, 600 E. Harbor St.
The other man is identified as Kevin Lemuel Rios-Schroeder of Durant. Both were injured and transported to UnityPoint Trinity-Muscatine by the Muscatine Fire Department ambulance. One of the men reportedly had blunt force injuries while the other had sustained puncture wounds.
The arrest was based on an admission, witness identification and proximity to the scene of the incident, according to court documents. A no-contact order has been issued.
Police are releasing no further information at this time.
Other documents show Sosa was arrested in 2003 in Palo Alto County for assault. A charge of fighting-violent behavior, for which Sosa was arrested in Muscatine County in 2018, is still pending.
