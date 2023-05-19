An Iowa City man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder for an incident at Cedar Park Apartments in Muscatine where several shots were fired and a Rock Island, Ill., man is wanted for the same crime.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, Charles Edward Smith Jr., 28, of Iowa City, was arrested on a warrant. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony which can bring up to 25 years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison; trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class C felony and three counts of child endangerment, non-injury, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Police are still seeking Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island, on identical charges. He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see him and should not try to approach him.

According to court records, police responded at 9:41 p.m. May 3 to the apartments at 1816 Logan St. to reports of gunfire. A subject reported that her residence had been shot at. There had been an ongoing disturbance with several subjects throughout the night.

Police learned that Moore, Smith and another subject had exited an apartment building together and there is video of the shooting. Moore and Smith both allegedly began firing several shots before returning to the apartment. Several of the shots went into an apartment building, including going into a residence.

At the time of the shooting four subjects, including an 11-year-old, were exiting the apartment. One shot struck a vehicle in front of the apartment. The subject in the vehicle said she had been there to pick up the other subjects and get them out of the situation. The driver also had her three children inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was executed on the apartment Moore and Smith had come from and two handguns were located. One of the handguns was reported stolen from Davenport.

During the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to file criminal charges and the arrest warrants were secured.