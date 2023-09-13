Ona Talbot said she and her husband William, 71, of Davenport, bought a Chevy Equinox during the day on April 21, 2022. He died in the van later that night.

Ona Talbot was testifying Tuesday during a bench trial for Joshua Scott Peters, 37, of Davenport, on charges related to her husband's death. The trial began Tuesday with the prosecution brining several witnesses to outline the crime scene.

During the opening statement, First Assistant Muscatine County Attorney Amy Hering said that she would prove that Peters was guilty of stealing the Equinox and driving it into the Mississippi River with William Talbot inside. She said that he had admitted to it during an interview. She also said that a blood test on Peters showed him to have 700 nanograms of methamphetamine per milliliter in his system.

Jeffrey Powell, Peters’ attorney, declined an opening statement. Peters sat quietly during testimony dressed in an orange Muscatine County Jail jumpsuit. Several of Talbot’s relatives were in the audience, including one wearing a t-shirt remembering Talbot.

Peters is charged with homicide by vehicle — operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Peters was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and driving while barred.

According to a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit, deputies were called just after midnight on Friday to the Fairport State Recreation Area at 3284 Highway 22 in Muscatine for a report of a missing person and a stolen vehicle. Ona Talbot testified that she and her husband had brought their daughter and Peters to the campsite and were helping them set up their tent when Peters jumped in the vehicle and drove off. William Talbot was in the vehicle at the time.

David McFall of Colorado had been camping nearby when the incident happened. He called 911 regarding yelling and a car engine revving from the campsite. Ona Talbot had told officers that she did not know who took the vehicle, at the coaxing of her daughter. McFall told police he heard the name “Josh.”

The police reports allege that after Peters left the scene, driving in an aggressive manner, he drove to the Clark’s Ferry Recreation Area where he drove the vehicle into the river. The report said Peters was able to escape but Talbot wasn’t.

A security video of the area was shown and the vehicle can be seen running at a high rate of speed into the water. While it doesn’t show anyone getting out, the sounds of someone screaming for help can be heard.

The vehicle was located and recovered by Muscatine County Search and Rescue with Talbot's body inside. When shown a rearview photo of the vehicle from the scene, Ona Talbot said “that’s the car we bought. That’s my husband.”

Nearby resident Lyle Sindt also testified he had woken up that morning to Peters beating on the window of his truck. He and his brother held Peters at gunpoint until deputies could arrive. Sindt said Peters had claimed to be in a wreck and said he needed a ride, although wouldn’t say where the wreck had occurred.

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to conclude on Wednesday afternoon. A ruling on the case will be filed at a later date.