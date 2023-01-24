Peters trial continued to March 20

The Muscatine County Attorney’s office has requested more time to complete dispositions and additional discovery for the trial of Joshua Scott Peters, who faces 25 years in prison if convicted of homicide by vehicle.

According to an order from Judge Tom Reidel, the final pretrial conference for Peters will take place at 10 a.m. March 10, and the trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. March 20. The trial is expected to last five days. Peters previously waived the right to a speedy trial and demanded a trial by jury.

On April 22, 2022, Peters, 36, of Davenport, was arrested by Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, as well as leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, first-degree theft and driving while barred. He remains in the Muscatine County Jail under a $500,000 cash-only bond.

According to arrest records, deputies were called to the Fairport State Recreational Area in rural Muscatine just after midnight to calls for a missing person and a stolen vehicle. The wife and daughter of William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport, reported their 2016 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen with Talbot inside the vehicle. Deputies later learned that Peters and the family knew each other through a family member, and he had traveled to the campsite with the family.

The report said there was an altercation, after which Peters allegedly jumped into the vehicle and left the campground, turning west on Highway 22 and driving erratically. Police said Peters made a U-turn on Highway 22 and while traveling eastbound lost control and entered the south ditch. The police allege the vehicle struck a road sign and traveled about 255 feet before reaching the Tombstone Trail at Clark’s Ferry Recreation Area in Montpelier. The report said Peters turned the vehicle south and drove into the Mississippi River.

According to the report, Peters escaped the sinking vehicle but left Talbot inside. The vehicle sank to the bottom of the river. Talbot’s body was later recovered by Muscatine County Search and Rescue.