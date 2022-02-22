Pettit pretrial continued to April 1

MUSCATINE — After two sets of charges against Raymond Pettit, 68, of Muscatine were combined, a pretrial conference had been continued to April 1.

According to court documents, the state requested charges of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, which he was arrested for on Dec. 7, be combined with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of indecent contact with a child, and three counts of lascivious acts with a child for which he arrested in October.

Pettit remains free on $25,000 bail and has pleaded not guilty.

According to the arrest record, between July 1 and Oct. 10 in Muscatine County Pettit allegedly caused a female minor child, age 6, to engage in a prohibited sexual act in his presence. And, while doing so, produced an image depicting it. The report said the act was done to arouse or satisfy Pettit’s sexual desire. The report said the child confirmed the incident and a copy of the image was recovered.

In that case he is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 between July and October. An order of protection was issued on Oct. 14 in reference to the case.

