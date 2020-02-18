Police continue to seek suspect impersonating an officer

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County Sheriff’s office continue to seek a man impersonating a police officer in the Muscatine area. According to a news release from the city, the suspect is a white man 30 to 40 years of age. The suspect has been seen wearing black clothing and a black stocking cap and driving a dark passenger car, possible a Ford Focus. The individual has allegedly been stopping vehicles with a blue and red flasher system on his dashboard.

Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington encourages people who are pulled over and unsure of the legitimacy of the officer to lock doors and not get out until calling 911 for verification. He also urges anyone with information on the suspect to report the situation to the dispatch center at 563-263-9922. Those who impersonate police officers erode the public’s trust in law enforcement and may endanger unsuspecting people, he said.

Other tips regarding the situation include: making sure it is a marked vehicle. If it is not, emergency lights should be built into the vehicle and are not temporary lights; try to stop in a well-lit area or a location where there are a lot of people present; turn on emergency flashers but don’t turn off your car; do one get out of the vehicle to meet the officer; lock your door; look for a uniform or official department jacket; if the officer is in plain clothes look for identifying clothing or equipment; if unsure, ask the officer to display official department identification and badge; pay attention to what they are asking. Most officers will advise a subject of the reason for the stop and request a driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance; if they immediately want a driver to exit the car without any preliminary questions, be suspicious; and trust your instincts. If they don’t seem like a real police officer, they are probably not.