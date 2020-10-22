Police encourage I-Pledge training for tobacco vendors

MUSCATINE – Again this year, the Muscatine Police department is hoping to stop underage tobacco and vape use before it starts as part of the statewide I-Pledge program.

With a goal of seeing 100 percent compliance from Muscatine retailers and no citations issued, the department is continuing to enact the program, which helps educate local retailers and enforce Iowa’s tobacco laws. The goal is to keep tobacco and vape products out of the hands of Muscatine youth. Since the program began in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has increased to 95 percent.

I-Pledge encourages clerks to complete an online training program, which includes an exam and gives I-Pledge certification. If a certified clerk makes an illegal sale, the retail store can use the clerk’s certification as an affirmative defense against a civil penalty. As part of the program, the police will conduct compliance checks at tobacco and vape retailers. Underage customers under the supervision of officers enter an establishment and attempt to buy tobacco. Clerks who make an illegal sale will be cited.

Penalties are $100 for a first offense, $250 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense.

