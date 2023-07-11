The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding out who is responsible for a shooting that occurred Saturday night.
According to police reports, at about 10:28 p.m. on July 8, officers responded to reports of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. During the investigation, it was determined that multiple rounds had been fired and had struck a residence at 1312 Oak Street. No injuries were reported. The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident and the department said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. The department is seeking the public’s help in solving the crime. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Adam Raisback of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at (563) 263-9922, extension 665. Callers may remain anonymous. Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website at www.qccrimestoppers.com.
