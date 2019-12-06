The police log was supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday morning at Grandview Avenue and Oregon Street. The incident was documented.
An accident was reported Wednesday afternoon at Highway 61 and Sweetland Road. An officer responded.
An animal accident was reported Wednesday evening at Highway 61 and Zachary. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 3000 block of Lucas Street.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Martz Lane. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Highway 78. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of North Calhoun Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 260th Street and Highway 70. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 255th and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 5700 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at 231st Street and Highway 79. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at Clay and Gobble. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon at East Fifth and Park Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Clay Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at East Fifth Street and Park Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening at Clay and Gobble. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday evening in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
Assault
An assault was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An officer responded.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of West Fourth Street.
Abuse/neglect – child
A case of child neglect was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of North Port Drive. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary in progress
A burglary in progress was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of East Maxxon Avenue. An officer responded.
A burglary in progress was reported Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue. An arrest was made.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Bartlett Street. The incident was documented.
A burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue.
Theft
A theft was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Lutheran Drive. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Cedar Street. The incident is under investigation.
Warrant
A warrant was served Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
