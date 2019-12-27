The police log is supplied by †he Muscatine County Communication Center
Traffic accident
A property damage accident was reported Tuesday afternoon at Clinton and New Hampshire. The incident was documented.
A hit and run accident was reported Tuesday night in the 800 block of Colver Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Wednesday evening in the 3600 block of Palm Drive. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday evening in the 1600 block of Mulberry Road. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday night at Garfield Avenue and East Rainbow Drive. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 22. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Highway 61 and Hershey Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning at Cleveland Street and Park Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Wednesday morning in the 200 block of East 12th Street. A warning was given.
Stabbing
A stabbing was reported Wednesday evening in the 800 block of Climer Street. The incident was documented.
Assault
An assault was reported Tuesday evening in the 100 block of Easton Park.
Fight – in progress
A fight was reported Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Lucas Street. Officers responded.
A fight was reported Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Logan Street. An officer responded.
Abuse – child neglect
A case of child neglect was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Orange Street. The incident is under investigation.
Shoplifting
A shoplifting was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Highway 61.
Gunshots
Gunshots were reported Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of East Sixth Street. An officer responded.
Threats – phone extortion
A threat was reported received Tuesday night in the 1400 block of Yancy Avenue.
A case of phone extortion was reported Wednesday evening in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue.
Harassment/obscene call
An obscene call was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue.
An obscene call was reported Tuesday evening in the 300 block of West Seventh Street. An officer responded.
An obscene call was reported Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of Iowa Avenue. An officer responded.
