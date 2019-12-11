{{featured_button_text}}
The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.

Traffic accidents

A personal injury accident was reported Monday afternoon at 49th Street and Stewart Road. The incident was documented.

Traffic stop

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Moscow Road. A warning was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Green and Lucas. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bidwell Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at East Fifth and Cypress. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night at West Fourth and Locust. A warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 900 block of Cedar Street. A verbal warning was given.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at West Fourth and Locust. A citation was issued.

Non-structure fire

A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street. An officer responded.

Stabbing

A stabbing was reported Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.

Drugs/narcotics

A drug call was reported Monday morning in the 1400 block of Oak Street. An officer responded.

A drug call was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue.

A drug call was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East Second Street. An officer responded.

Burglary

A case of burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street. An officer responded.

Fraud/forgery/identity theft

A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Spring Street. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 2800 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.

A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of West Seventh Street.

Criminal mischief

A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East Third Street. An officer responded.

A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Hinkeyville Drive. It was a civil matter.

