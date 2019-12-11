The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A personal injury accident was reported Monday afternoon at 49th Street and Stewart Road. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1000 block of Moscow Road. A warning was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Green and Lucas. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 61 and Bidwell Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at East Fifth and Cypress. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at West Fourth and Locust. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 900 block of Cedar Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at West Fourth and Locust. A citation was issued.
Non-structure fire
A non-structure fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street. An officer responded.
Stabbing
You have free articles remaining.
A stabbing was reported Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. An officer responded.
Drugs/narcotics
A drug call was reported Monday morning in the 1400 block of Oak Street. An officer responded.
A drug call was reported Monday afternoon in the 2400 block of Park Avenue.
A drug call was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East Second Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A case of burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street. An officer responded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 500 block of Spring Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 2800 block of Highway 61. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
Criminal mischief
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 400 block of East Third Street. An officer responded.
A case of criminal mischief was reported Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Hinkeyville Drive. It was a civil matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.