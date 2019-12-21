The Muscatine County call log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Thursday morning in the 100 block of East Fifth Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday afternoon at East Eighth Street and Iowa Avenue. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Thursday night in the 1000 block of Cypress Street. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Friday morning at East Ninth and Cypress. The incident was documented.
Traffic stops
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Lundy Street. A verbal warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning at Highway 61 and Kelley Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Highway 38. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday morning in the 1900 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of East Third Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of Isett Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of E Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Lange Avenue. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon at Highway 61 and Penn. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday afternoon in the 3900 block of Highway 61. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at West Second and Chestnut. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening at 67th and Wellington. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Highway 22. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 1700 block of Highway 70. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Thursday evening in the 1900 block of Geneva Hills Road. A warning was given.
Fire
A structure fire was reported Thursday morning in the 3300 block of Water Street.
A vehicle fire was reported Thursday morning in the 2300 block of the Highway 61 bypass.
Assault
An assault was reported Thursday evening in the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue. An ambulance was requested. The incident is under investigation.
Sex abuse
A case of sex abuse was reported Thursday afternoon in the 200 block of West Prairie Street. The incident was documented.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of East Sixth Street. It was unfounded.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Mulberry Avenue. It was unfounded.
A case of fraud was reported Thursday morning in the 900 block of East 10th Street.
Harassment – obscene call
An obscene call was reported Thursday morning in the 400 block of East Third Street.
An obscene call was reported Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Third Street.
An obscene call was reported Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of North Miller Street.
