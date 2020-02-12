Police log for February 12, 2020

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at West Second Street and Locust Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and Vanatta Avenue. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at First Avenue and Monroe Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at 112th Street and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Railroad Avenue and Sampson Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 200 block of East Sixth Street. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Spring Street. An arrest was made.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Diagonal Road and River Road. A citation was issued.

A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Street. A citation was issued.