Police log for February 12, 2020

The Muscatine County call log is provided by the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Monday afternoon at Park Avenue and Washington Street.
An animal accident was reported Monday evening at Mulberry Avenue and Tipton Road. The incident was documented.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Benham Avenue and Kansas Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 700 block of Grandview Avenue. A citation was issued.
Assistance for a motorist was requested Monday morning at Highway 22 and Independence Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Debbie Avenue and Sampson Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning in the 1400 block of South Houser Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Green Street and Hershey Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at West Second Street and Locust Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon in the 900 block of West Mississippi Drive. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday afternoon at Highway 22 and Vanatta Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at First Avenue and Monroe Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday evening at 112th Street and Moscow Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night at Railroad Avenue and Sampson Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Monday night in the 200 block of East Sixth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of Spring Street. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Diagonal Road and River Road. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Mulberry Street. A citation was issued.
A request to assist a motorist was made Tuesday morning at Highway 61 and Underwood Avenue. An arrest was made.
Assault
An assault was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of East Fourth Street. An officer responded.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue. The incident was documented.
Fraud/forgery/identity theft
A case of fraud was reported Monday morning in the 600 block of West Third Street. An officer responded.
A case of fraud was reported Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of Cedar Street. An officer responded.
Theft
A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of Cedar Street. The subject was charged and released.
Threats – phone extortion
A case of phone extortion was reported Monday evening in the 1800 block of First Avenue. An officer responded.
Suspicious activity
Suspicious activity was reported Monday evening in the 400 block of West Mississippi Drive. An arrest was made.