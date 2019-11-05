The police log is supplied by the Muscatine County Communications Center.
Traffic stop
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning in the 2300 block of South Fifth Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Logan and Lucus streets. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Lucus and Main streets. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at Highway 61 and Cedar. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at East 11th and Cypress. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday morning at East Fourth and Mulberry. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Cypress Street. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at Clay Street and Grand Avenue, A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday afternoon at the Cedar bypass. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Bidwell Road and Isett Avenue.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Clay Street and Isett Avenue. An arrest was made.
A traffic stop was reported Sunday night at Highway 63 and Dick Drake Way. A warning was given.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 155th and Highway 70. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at 160th and Davis Avenue. A citation was issued.
A traffic stop was reported Monday morning at Highway 22 and Jewett Avenue. A warning was given.
Traffic accidents
A property damage accident was reported Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Highway 63. The incident was documented.
A property damage accident was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2900 block of Park Avenue. The incident was documented.
Sexual abuse
A case of sexual abuse was reported Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Wisconsin Street. The incident is under investigation.
Armed subject
An armed subject was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of Park Street. An arrest was made.
Stolen/recovered vehicle
A stolen vehicle was reported Sunday night in the 1900 block of Logan Street. The incident is under investigation.
Burglary
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 900 block of Leroy Street. The incident was documented.
A burglary was reported Sunday morning in the 1700 block of Grandview Avenue. The incident was documented.
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of East 14th Street.
A burglary was reported Sunday afternoon in the 2400 block of 41st Street. The incident was documented.
Fight in progress
A fight was reported Sunday morning in the 600 block of Kindler Avenue. An arrest was made.
Warrant
A warrant was served Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Walnut Street. An arrest was made.
Death investigation – body found
A body was reported found Sunday morning in the 900 block of Nebraska Street.
A body was reported found Sunday night in the 2400 block of Lutheran Drive.
