Police: People in car may have been shooting a SplatR gun at 10-year-old

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department asks for the community’s help in locating a vehicle involved in an alleged drive-by shooting using a “splatR” gun Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Steve Snider said a SplatR gun was a battery-powered water gel gun. It's not considered a lethal weapon but does hurt, and instructions for the gun advise against shooting anyone in the face. The gel capsules are reported to hurt less than a strike by paint balls.

“We aren’t sure,” Snider said. “The projectile couldn’t be found. The kid had a welt on his neck.”

Police say the incident occurred at Seventh and Cedar streets Wednesday afternoon while the victim was walking on the side of the street.

The 10-year-old victim could offer no description of the driver or the occupants. The car's occupants may be charged with assault and launching a projectile inside city limits.

Police ask anyone with information to call Lt. David O’Connor at the Muscatine Police Department, 563-263-9922, extension 608.

