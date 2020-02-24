Police respond to incident on Norbert F. Beckey Bridge Saturday
MUSCATINE — Little information is available about an incident on the Norbert F. Beckey (Highway 92) Bridge over the Mississippi River Saturday evening as the situation remains under investigation by the Muscatine Police Department.

According to Muscatine communications manager Kevin Jenison, a person he described as a “potential jumper” was talked off the bridge and taken to the hospital for observation. No further information was released by the Muscatine Police Department, he said. According to the Muscatine County call log the event happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Jenison said while someone threatening to jump off the bridge is rare, it does happen. He said city first responders have trained to respond to situations of this kind. During the event, the search and rescue team and firefighters had put boats into the river below the bridge as a precaution as police negotiators spoke with the subject.

“You have to be ready for any event,” he said.

The bridge was briefly closed to traffic during the event.

