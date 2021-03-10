 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek leads on gun thief
0 comments

Police seek leads on gun thief

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wanted

The Muscatine Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying this individual who was involved in a theft of a firearm. Anyone who may be able help identify this person is asked to contact Lt. David O'Connor or Det. Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922.

The Muscatine Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying this individual who was involved in a theft of a firearm. Anyone who may be able help identify this person is asked to contact Lt. David O'Connor or Det. Casey Jensen at 563-263-9922.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News