A Fruitland man who was arrested in January with two juveniles after allegedly being involved in a drive-by shooting will appear for a bond revocation hearing next month.

Christian Lee James, 18, of Fruitland, is scheduled for the hearing on July 21 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. He is also scheduled to have a pretrial conference at 10:15 a.m. June 30. A trial date will be determined at that time. The conference was already continued once because additional time was needed for plea negotiations or discovery.

James is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison. A 17-year-old female from Muscatine; and a 16-year-old male from Davenport were arrested at the same time as James and also charged. One was later charged with trafficking in stolen weapons.

On Feb. 10, James pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial.

According to a news release from the Muscatine Police Department, at about 1:02 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. A suspect vehicle was stopped leaving the scene. James and the two minors were found in the vehicle and taken into custody. No injuries were reported but a residence was struck multiple times.

The arrest report said James was “party to discharging a dangerous weapon at a private residence.” It says James was in the vehicle when the weapon was discharged. The report also said James admitted to involvement in the incident.

