Defense rests in Serrano murder trial. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday.

DUBUQUE — The prosecution and defense in the murder case of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., rested and the jury sent home for the day. Closing arguments and jury instructions are set to begin Tuesday morning.

Serrano, 23, of Muscatine, is accused of the stabbing death of Chantz Stevens, 19, Wilton. Serrano declined to testify in his own defense.

His defense attorney made a motion for acquittal, saying the prosecution's case didn't meet the requirements for a charge of first-degree murder. The judge denied that motion.

During Monday's testimony, jurors heard about the morning Serrano was taken into custody.

In a taped interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Serrano told investigators he was "jumped" by several people at a party in rural Cedar County and he pulled out a knife in self-defense.

He told the agent he didn't know Stevens, and didn't know he had died until agents told him.

Jurors also saw photographs of the Sherman Street apartment where Serrano was taken into custody. The photos included several items Serano allegedly used to clean blood off himself.

