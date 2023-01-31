Protest planned to demand justice for Muscatine girl injured in hit-and-run incident

MUSCATINE — “I don’t want to die like this!”

Brianna Cross remembers screaming those words when she was run over by a vehicle at about 3:45 a.m. Jan. 13.

Now, lying in her bed at home after being released from the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Brianna remembers the incident that left her injured and unable to walk for at least six weeks. A wheelchair next to her bed is a testimony to the injuries she has sustained, as is the surgical bar around her lower waist, holding the pins that keep her pelvis together.

Her stomach and leg have had skin grafts. While she can’t say the name of the woman she says struck her with the vehicle, because of a no-contact order, she discussed the incident.

“I just kept screaming because I didn’t want to die like that … right in the middle of the ground,” she said.

Immediately following the incident in the 300 block of Broadway Street, her brother believed she had been killed, with the vehicle running over her head. It was only when she poked her head up he realized she had survived.

Brianna’s mother, Brenda Cross, is planning a protest Wednesday afternoon to demand justice for her daughter, saying the charges that have been filed are not enough. She is asking people who agree with her to join her behind the Muscatine County Courthouse at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 1 for a protest march to demand further charges.

Brianna will not be able to attend because of her injuries.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, Cora Lynn Reed, 18, of Muscatine, faces a Class D felony charge of serious injury by vehicle, which can bring a maximum of five years in prison, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

“It should be attempted murder,” Brenda Cross said. “They charged her with a Class D felony, which she will be able to plead down to a misdemeanor.”

Reed remained in the Muscatine County Jail on Monday on a $5,000 cash-only bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 6.

Brianna Cross remembers the events of Jan. 12 and 13, saying “the person” had come to her house three times, allegedly wanting to fight. A vehicle had attempted to strike the group she was in. Words were exchanged about a fight, and the vehicle twice drove away, she said. When it returned, she said, things turned violent.

“People want to see me as the bad guy, but I was protecting the people I care about,” Brianna said, pointing out someone came to her house looking for a fight, not vice versa.

Her brother threw a wooden table at the vehicle. When she bent down, she said, the vehicle hit her.

“I couldn’t hear anything; it was silent,” she said. “Then the car reversed and just took off.”

Her mother pointed out that Reed has not been charged with hit-and-run. Her daughter was not questioned by police, she said, until 11 days after the incident.

Brianna and Brenda Cross both say they want the situation to be over. But they also want justice.

“I want them to suffer a little bit like I did, but in jail — not like physical harm,” Brianna said.

Her goal previously was to earn a GED. Now it’s to be able to walk by her 18th birthday, April 25. While the recovery is wearing on her, she took the time to smile with her mother, lamenting the idea that she never will be able to get tattoos on the leg that was grafted.

Brenda Cross said she had not been able to work since the incident. The family has set up a GoFundMe page called Assistance for Brianna and it can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/assistance-for-brianna?qid=493d858f73bc4ef4b78cfd93718fd670.

“It’s been hard,” Brianna said of her recovery. “The trauma comes back every now and then. All you can do is be glad you are alive … because I was scared.”