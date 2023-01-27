 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIT AND RUN

Records show altercation before hit and run

Reed

Cora Lynn Reed
Arrest made in hit and run incident
Girl hospitalized after hit and run incident in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — An arrest report for Cora Lynn Reed, 18, of Muscatine, states she “unlawfully and unintentionally caused a serious injury by driving a motor vehicle in a reckless manner” in reference to the Class D felony she faces for hit and run.

Reed was charged Thursday following an investigation for a hit and run that occurred on Jan. 13. According to the police report, a juvenile subject had been run over by a vehicle in the 300 block of Broadway Street. Immediate family members identified the juvenile, with her permission, as Brianna Cross, 17. She remains in the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital after suffering injuries to her pelvis and tailbone. In a previous interview, family members say it will be weeks before she can “even try to walk.”

Reed faces charges of serious injury by vehicle, a class D felony that can bring up to five years in prison, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

The arrest record alleges that at about 3:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Reed was driving a blue 2008 GMC Acadia when she parked in the area of Fourth Street Park, behind the residence of 609 W. Third St. The report said she had gone there multiple times that evening with a juvenile female in regards to a fight that was supposed to take place. On the final time she parked in the area and was confronted by a group who came from the residence. The report said the members of the group surrounded the vehicle and Reed had remained inside the vehicle as the confrontation continued. The report also said a wooden table had been thrown at the vehicle and that Reed had sprayed one of the members of the group with mace. The report further says that a juvenile female was standing in front of the vehicle and bent down to pick up a piece of the wooden table when Reed allegedly accelerated, striking the juvenile female and knocking her to the ground. The front driver’s tire went over the juvenile female subject. It also reports the vehicle stopped, reversed, and backed over the juvenile female, then left.

On Friday morning, no bail or court appearances had been set. Reed has applied for counsel.

Reed had previously been arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, and charged with disorderly conduct – fighting/violent behavior in reference to an incident that occurred at the Pearl Button Station in which officers observed a fight taking place between three subjects. Reed allegedly maced one of the subjects.

