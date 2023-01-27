Records show altercation before hit and run

Reed was charged Thursday following an investigation for a hit and run that occurred on Jan. 13. According to the police report, a juvenile subject had been run over by a vehicle in the 300 block of Broadway Street. Immediate family members identified the juvenile, with her permission, as Brianna Cross, 17. She remains in the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital after suffering injuries to her pelvis and tailbone. In a previous interview, family members say it will be weeks before she can “even try to walk.”

The arrest record alleges that at about 3:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Reed was driving a blue 2008 GMC Acadia when she parked in the area of Fourth Street Park, behind the residence of 609 W. Third St. The report said she had gone there multiple times that evening with a juvenile female in regards to a fight that was supposed to take place. On the final time she parked in the area and was confronted by a group who came from the residence. The report said the members of the group surrounded the vehicle and Reed had remained inside the vehicle as the confrontation continued. The report also said a wooden table had been thrown at the vehicle and that Reed had sprayed one of the members of the group with mace. The report further says that a juvenile female was standing in front of the vehicle and bent down to pick up a piece of the wooden table when Reed allegedly accelerated, striking the juvenile female and knocking her to the ground. The front driver’s tire went over the juvenile female subject. It also reports the vehicle stopped, reversed, and backed over the juvenile female, then left.