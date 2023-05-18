A Muscatine woman accused of running over a Muscatine teenager with a vehicle twice and leaving the scene in January has accepted a plea agreement.

On May 12, through a written plea, Cora Lynn Reed, 18, entered a guilty plea to a charge of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony that could have brought up to five years in prison. Court records say in exchange for the guilty plea, the state will recommend a suspended sentence of imprisonment for a term not to exceed five years and a $1,025 fine. A sentencing hearing will be held Aug. 4.

She was scheduled for a trial to start on May 22.

Additionally, the state has agreed the court should grant the motion that Reed be released from the Muscatine County Jail, where she had been since being arrested. She had previously been being held under a $5,000 bond.

While the Muscatine Journal does not regularly give the names of juvenile victims of crimes, with personal and parental permission it has been reported Brianna Cross was the girl who was run over.

She sustained a broken pelvis and needed skin grafts on her leg and stomach. Cross and her mother, Brenda Cross, could not be reached for comment.

Previously, Brenda Cross had organized a protest claiming that the charges of serious injury by vehicle and misdemeanor reckless driving were not sufficient and the charge should have been attempted murder. Brenda Cross had commented that the Class D felony would make it too easy for Reed to make a plea agreement and not spend any time in jail.

“People want to see me as the bad guy, but I was protecting the people I care about,” Brianna Cross said in a previous interview, pointing out someone came to her house looking for a fight, not vice versa.

Reed was arrested following an investigation. According to the arrest report Reed was driving a 2008 GMC Acadia and had parked in the area of Fourth Street Park behind a residence at 609 W. Third Street early Jan. 13. The report said she had been to the house twice before earlier in reference to a fight that was supposed to happen.

According to the report, a group had surrounded the vehicle. A wooden table had been thrown at the windshield. Reed reportedly sprayed someone with mace. The juvenile later identified as Cross bent down to pick up a piece of the table leg when Reed accelerated, knocking Cross to the ground. The front tires of the vehicle went over Cross. The report also said Reed stopped the vehicle, reversed and backed over Cross again before leaving the scene.

Reed had previously been arrested on Oct. 16, 2022, and charged with disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior in reference to a fight that occurred at the Pearl Button Station.

