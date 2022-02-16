Rescued animals are healing and 'capable of being adopted'

MUSCATINE — Meagan Koehler, president of It Takes a Village Rescue, reports that since being rescued by Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies, 27 dogs and one cat are on the mend and are ready to be adopted into new homes.

Koehler said some of the animals had to have surgery earlier this week, some are in foster homes and some are ready for adoption. She said many of the animals brought in were terrified when they first got to the facility. Many wouldn’t let the workers touch them. Now, many are living with foster families and are well on their way to recovery.

“Any dog that can be saved, we are all about saving them,” she said. “Yes, they have to come here to quarantine, but as soon as they were released to our care by the county, they were sent out to foster homes to learn to be dogs and live in a home.”

She said 16 of the animals are puppies and not of reproductive age and eight of the animals are nursing babies. Two elderly dogs have some severe health concerns, she said, but all are capable of being adopted.

Stephanie Dawn Harrison, 46, of Muscatine, was charged on Feb. 9 with one count of animal neglect causing serious injury, one county of animal neglect causing injury, and one count of animal neglect. On Wednesday, Jan. 19, the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the Muscatine County Zoning Office and It Takes a Village executed the search warrant at the property and on the camper. On arrival, a single extension cord was found running from the residence on the property to the camper and the windows on the camper were iced over. On entry 28 dogs and one cat were located throughout the camper. The camper was confirmed to be uninhabitable because of the amount of feces and subsequent odor. The property owners were provided notice by zoning officials that the trailer was deemed a dangerous building and was unsafe for human occupancy. The issue is set for a trial by jury.

On Feb. 8, Muscatine County District Court entered an order of Disposition, deeming the animals “threatened” by Iowa code and passed over to the animal rescue. One of the dogs was returned to Harrison, with the court finding it is an emotional support animal.

Many of the animals available for adoption have been posted on the Village Facebook page and on Petfinder. Koehler said that Village is strict on its adoption policy and a potential pet parent needs to do such things as provide references and show a history of caring for animals, keeping them up to date on vaccinations, and making sure they are spayed and neutered. The rescue does home visits and has an application process.

Koehler explained It Takes a Village, a foster-based rescue, now has a temporary facility in Muscatine. About a week before the animals were released to the rescue, a fundraiser was held to raise rent money for the facility. The money to secure the location for six months was raised in four days. Koehler said the group is now looking for a permanent facility that, when completed, will include a spay and neutering clinic.

“We’re so drastically underserved here for this,” she said. “We are sharing resources with the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Clinic and the Iowa Humane Alliance in Cedar Rapids and both are booking out months in advance. The need is great.”

She also said situations like this are the reason why the rescue needs a permanent facility. Commenting that the rescue is a “no-kill” group, she said there are many situations such as this one the group wants to step up for.

Koehler also commented she believes there are many such situations where a large number of animals are being kept in less than ideal conditions. She encourages people who know of such a situation to contact It Takes a Village on its Facebook page, promising they would reach out to law enforcement for an investigation.

