Second man sentenced for attempting to drive vehicle into Muscatine safety center

MUSCATINE — The second of two men who attempted to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Center in August 9, 2020 was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison. He also avoided a terrorism charge that could have brought 50 years in prison.
According to court records, Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of assault on a police officer causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. He had also pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief and criminal gang participation. According to the sentence, Castillo was sentenced to two years in prison for assault on a police office, five years for criminal mischief and five years for criminal gang participation. The two five-year sentences will run consecutively to each other and the two year sentence will run concurrently. He was also ordered to pay fines in the amount of $2,905.
The sentence said he will be delivered by the Sheriff’s Office to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.
His brother, Gilberto Castillo III, 24, received 12 years in prison late last month after also pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
According to police reports, surveillance video of the Muscatine County Law Enforcement Center shows the two allegedly aim a vehicle at the building and jump out as the vehicle continues toward the building.
The complaint says at about 4:51 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, Muscatine Police officers were advised of a crash on the patio of the public safety building at 312 E. Fifth St. The vehicle, a black 2005 Nissan Armada, had been traveling in the 300 block of East Fifth Street before the collision. When officers arrived, the driver was attempting to drive the pinned vehicle away but was detained.
Upon review of video footage, the two were seen jumping and rolling out of the vehicle in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. The vehicle was pointed at the glass area of the law enforcement center, where officers were working. The unoccupied vehicle hit an in-ground flag pole and the steps, which derailed the course of the vehicle, and it ended up pinned between stone planters before reaching the building.
No one was injured. Officers in the building arrested the men at the scene.