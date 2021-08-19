Serrano pleads guilty to criminal mischief

TIPTON — A Muscatine man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wilton teen has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief the week before his trial is scheduled to begin.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, Milton Serrano entered a plea of guilty in the Iowa District Court for Cedar County to a charge of second degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. There was no mention on the documents about the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens. Serrano’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 24 in Dubuque County. A sentencing hearing for criminal mischief is scheduled Oct. 29.

The charge came as a result of an incident on July 19, 2020, at a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, rural Cedar County. According to police reports, Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry, doing about $1,000 damage. He changed his plea of not guilty to the charge to guilty as part of the plea agreement.