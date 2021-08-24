Serrano trial continued due to unexpected medical issue

DUBUQUE, Iowa — With less than a day’s notice, a jury trial for a Muscatine man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Wilton teen was continued Monday with the new trial date to be determined later.

Judge Mark Lawson of the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa granted the continuance Monday via a Zoom conference, directing court administrations in both Cedar and Dubuque counties to select a new trial date. A change of venue was made earlier this year from Cedar County to Dubuque County.

Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton in July 2020.

Police reports say Serrano attended a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, rural Cedar County. During the party, he allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.

