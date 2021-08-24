Serrano trial continued due to unexpected medical issue

DUBUQUE, Iowa — With less than a day’s notice, a jury trial for a Muscatine man accused of first-degree murder in the death of a Wilton teen was continued Monday with the new trial date to be determined later.
Judge Mark Lawson of the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa granted the continuance Monday via a Zoom conference, directing court administrations in both Cedar and Dubuque counties to select a new trial date. A change of venue was made earlier this year from Cedar County to Dubuque County.
Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton in July 2020.
Police reports say Serrano attended a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, rural Cedar County. During the party, he allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.
The reports say that two physical altercations had occurred as Serrano was being asked to leave the party. During the first altercation, Serrano had allegedly made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano allegedly removed the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Other people at the scene were able to get the knife away from him. Stevens was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Later that morning, Serrano posted to social media, making reference to being involved in a physical altercation and stabbing someone. Serrano was located at a residence in Muscatine. The record says he admitted to law enforcement that he had been involved in an altercation during which he stabbed someone. A search warrant was executed on the residence he was found at and clothing consistent with those described by witnesses to the stabbing were seized.
According to a previous filing, Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the charge, relating to an incident on July 19 in which Stevens was stabbed to death, and that he plans to claim self-defense during the trial. He remains in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison under $1 million bond.
On Aug. 17, Serrano entered a plea of guilty in the Iowa District Court for Cedar County to a charge of second degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. There was no mention on the documents about the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Stevens.