Serrano trial scheduled to begin Oct. 5 in Dubuque

DUBUQUE — A new date has been set for the trial of a Muscatine man accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Wilton teen after the trial, which was scheduled to begin this week, was continued.

According to court documents, the trial of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, is now scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 in the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial had been slated to begin Aug. 24, but Judge Mark Lawson of the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa granted the continuance due to an unforeseen medical issue. Court administrations from both Cedar and Dubuque counties set the new date. Due to pre-trial publicity the trial was moved from Cedar to Dubuque County.

Serrano is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, in July 19, 2020. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to police records, Serrano attended a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, rural Cedar County. During the party, he allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.