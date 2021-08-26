Serrano trial scheduled to begin Oct. 5 in Dubuque

DUBUQUE — A new date has been set for the trial of a Muscatine man accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Wilton teen after the trial, which was scheduled to begin this week, was continued.
According to court documents, the trial of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, is now scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 in the Dubuque County Courthouse. The trial had been slated to begin Aug. 24, but Judge Mark Lawson of the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa granted the continuance due to an unforeseen medical issue. Court administrations from both Cedar and Dubuque counties set the new date. Due to pre-trial publicity the trial was moved from Cedar to Dubuque County.
Serrano is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, in July 19, 2020. If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.
According to police records, Serrano attended a party at 938 Quincy Ave. in Clarence, rural Cedar County. During the party, he allegedly keyed a silver Toyota Camry, resulting in about $1,000 damage. He pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal mischief for the incident.
The arrest record said two different physical altercations had happened at the party as Serrano was being asked to leave. During the first altercation, police allege Serrano had made reference to having a knife and threatening to stab people. During the second altercation, with Stevens, Serrano allegedly pulled the knife out of his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Several bi-standers were able to get the knife away from Serrano. While first aid was given, Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene.
After leaving the scene, Serrano posted a video on social media making reference to stabbing someone during a fight. He was located at a residence in Muscatine and taken into custody. According to the arrest record, he allegedly admitted to law enforcement being involved in an altercation and stabbing someone. He currently remains in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison under $1 million bond.
Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.