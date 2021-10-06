Serrano trial: Witnesses recount a party that grew out of control, cocaine, and a stabbing the defendant claims was in self-defense.

DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos Wednesday of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, getting into fights, including a few seconds of a fatal clash with Chantz Stevens, a Wilton teenager.

During the opening day of Serrano's first-degree murder trial — moved from Cedar County to Dubuque County on a change of venue — a jury of eight women and six men saw the testimony of Riley Kiel, the man who threw the party where Stevens was killed. It was at his parents' rural farmstead while they were out of town. The nearest town is over five miles away.

During opening arguments, Assistant Cedar County Attorney Adam Blank said Serrano attended the party looking for a fight. He said the state planned to prove Serrano was in two fights that night, the second the fatal encounter with Stevens.

"As we sit here today, the defendant has one more fight on his hands," Blank said. "A fight he picked for himself on July 19, 2020. It is a fight against the facts that you will see and hear and the law you will be instructed on."

Serrano's attorney, Miguel Puentes, admitted Serrano stabbed Stevens but said it was an act of self-defense.