{{featured_button_text}}
Casey

During the Muscatine City Council meeting on Dec. 12, dispatcher Casey Shields received a life-saving award. Casey provided life-saving instructions on 911 for a one-year-old whose airway was completely blocked. She is pictured here with manager, Chris Jasper, receiving her award. 

 Contributed photo

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments