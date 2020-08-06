Shots reported fired into Muscatine house Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person or people who fired gun shots into a house at 2208 Sampson Street, Muscatine Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, at about 2 a.m. the department responded to a report of shots fired at the address. On arrival, officers found the residence had been hit by several bullets. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Major Crimes Investigators. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Roseman at (563) 263-9922 or jroseman@muscatineiowa.gov.

A similar incident occurred in December, when shots were reportedly fired into a house in the 1400 block of Kansas Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0