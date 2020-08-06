You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shots reported fired into Muscatine house Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Shots reported fired into Muscatine house Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police

The Muscatine Police Department responded early Thursday to reports of shots fired into a house. 

 File photo

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person or people who fired gun shots into a house at 2208 Sampson Street, Muscatine Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, at about 2 a.m. the department responded to a report of shots fired at the address. On arrival, officers found the residence had been hit by several bullets. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation by the department’s Major Crimes Investigators. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Roseman at (563) 263-9922 or jroseman@muscatineiowa.gov.

A similar incident occurred in December, when shots were reportedly fired into a house in the 1400 block of Kansas Street. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News