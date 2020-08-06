You have permission to edit this article.
Simmons charged with third-degree sexual abuse
WAPELLO — A Wapello man was arrested Tuesday morning in Cedar Rapids on a Washington County warrant for third-degree sexual abuse.

The Washington County Communications Center confirms Ryan Lee Simmons, 29, of Wapello was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday at 951 29th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids and extradited to Washington County.

The Washington Police Department did not return a phone call requesting a narrative on the basis for the charges.

Ryan Simmons

Ryan Simmons
