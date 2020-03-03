Stevens pleads not guilty to possession of meth

MUSCATINE – A Muscatine man who has been charged with possession of methamphetamine has pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment.

According to court documents, Devin Thomas Stevens, 30, of Muscatine, will have a pretrial conference at 1:15 p.m. March 31 in the Muscatine County Courthouse with a jury trial tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. April 15. Possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine is a serious misdemeanor and can be punished by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,875.

According to records, Stevens was arrested at about 11:23 p.m. Jan. 31. Muscatine Police officers were attempting to locate him due to his having multiple warrants for his arrest through several agencies. The report says officers located Stevens in an alley west of Walnut Street in a blue Hyundai and made contact. Upon confirming multiple warrants and extradition, officers placed Stevens under arrest. A search of his person located a clear plastic bag of a white crystal-like substance suspected to be meth. The substance field-tested positive for meth.

The Rock Island County Illinois Sheriff's Office had issued a warrant for Stevens’ arrest in connection with a residential burglary in which a deputy’s gun discharged during a struggle, according to a press release.

