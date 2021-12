MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Police Department is asking for help from the community to find subjects who may have broken into three parked vehicles at the Muscatine Dog Park Monday.

According to assistant chief Steve Snider, Three cars were burglarized between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m. Monday. No one reportedly saw anything. In all three cases, purses were stolen from the vehicles.

Anyone who witnessed the burglaries or has any information is asked to contact Lt. Dave O’Connor at 563-263-9922 ext. 608.

