Three arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — A Fruitland man and two minors were arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly committing a drive-by shooting, a press release from the Muscatine Police Department said. No injuries were reported by a residence was struck multiple times.

According to the release, at about 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. A suspect vehicle was stopped leaving the scene. Three subjects in the vehicle were placed under arrest and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison. Those charged include Christian James, 18, of Fruitland; a 17-year-old female from Muscatine; and a 16-year-old male from Davenport.

No court records regarding the arrest were available at press time.

The release said the police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation in ongoing. People with information are asked to call Det. Jeff DeVrieze of the Muscatine Police Department investigative unit at (563) 263-9922 Ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.