Three arrested after drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — A Fruitland man and two minors were arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly committing a drive-by shooting, a press release from the Muscatine Police Department said. No injuries were reported by a residence was struck multiple times.

According to the release, at about 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. A suspect vehicle was stopped leaving the scene. Three subjects in the vehicle were placed under arrest and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison. Those charged include Christian James, 18, of Fruitland; a 17-year-old female from Muscatine; and a 16-year-old male from Davenport.

No court records regarding the arrest were available at press time.

The release said the police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Street Blocked

Three people are in custody after a drive-by shooting was reported Wednesday morning. 

An investigation in ongoing. People with information are asked to call Det. Jeff DeVrieze of the Muscatine Police Department investigative unit at (563) 263-9922 Ext. 611. Callers may remain anonymous.

