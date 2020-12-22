 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three die in head-on collision Monday morning on Interstate 80
0 comments
topical alert top story

Three die in head-on collision Monday morning on Interstate 80

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa State Patrol
FILE PHOTO

CEDAR COUNTY – Three people were pronounced dead early Monday, Dec. 21, after a head-on collision on Interstate 80 when a vehicle was traveling the wrong way at mile post 254.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Eric Nunez, 20, of Plano, Illinois, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane at about 4:30 a.m. The vehicle struck a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Robert C. Larson, 70, of West Liberty. Teresa I. Larson, 68 of West Liberty, was a passenger in the Grand Caravan.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nunez, who hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids by the medical examiner. Robert and Teresa Larson, who were wearing seatbelts, were also taken to St. Luke’s Hospital.

All three were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Iowa State Patrol troopers from posts 11 and 12 were assisted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s office, West Branch Fire Department and Cedar County Medical Examiner.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News