MUSCATINE – Three people were injured in a crash on Iowa Highway 38 at 180th Street in Muscatine Tuesday afternoon. The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of their families.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, a 2005 Mercury Sable was traveling westbound on 180th Street at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday when it failed to obey a posted stop sign and collided with a 2010 Chevy Silverado traveling southbound on Iowa 38. The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

Muscatine Ambulance transported two injured parties to UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine and one to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The report said they were all wearing seatbelts.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, Muscatine Ambulance and Wilton Fire Department.

