Three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Friday

MUSCATINE — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a two vehicle crash at Highway 6 and Moscow Road.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 11:27 a.m. a 2015 Buick LaCrosse driven by Desiree Joy De Leon of Muscatine and a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Donald Wayne Gatzke of Atalissa collided. All subjects involved in the crash, De Leon, Gatzke and Jessica Marie Smith of Buffalo, were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. De Leon was taken by AirCare and the other two were transported by EMS.
The crash remains under investigation with the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting at the scene were the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, Wilton Police Department, Durant EMS, West Liberty EMS and AirCare.