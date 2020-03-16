Three hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Friday

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 11:27 a.m. a 2015 Buick LaCrosse driven by Desiree Joy De Leon of Muscatine and a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Donald Wayne Gatzke of Atalissa collided. All subjects involved in the crash, De Leon, Gatzke and Jessica Marie Smith of Buffalo, were transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. De Leon was taken by AirCare and the other two were transported by EMS.