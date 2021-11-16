Trial begins in stabbing case outside Muscatine's Headquarters Tavern

MUSCATINE — The joint trial of a Letts man and a Muscatine man charged with several felonies in connection to a stabbing in January, including two counts of attempted murder, began Tuesday in Muscatine County Court.

Alejandro Antonio Flores and Dayton Earl Michael Elliott previously pleaded not guilty. Flores faces two counts of attempted murder, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; two counts of willful injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and criminal gang participation, a Class D felony. Elliott has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury in reference to the incident.

Police reports say that a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were stabbed during an altercation and both required medical intervention and hospitalization.

According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and stabbed him twice in the upper torso. The man sustained a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body.