Trial begins in stabbing case outside Muscatine's Headquarters Tavern

MUSCATINE — The joint trial of a Letts man and a Muscatine man charged with several felonies in connection to a stabbing in January, including two counts of attempted murder, began Tuesday in Muscatine County Court.
Alejandro Antonio Flores and Dayton Earl Michael Elliott previously pleaded not guilty. Flores faces two counts of attempted murder, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He is also charged with two counts of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; two counts of willful injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and criminal gang participation, a Class D felony. Elliott has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of willful injury in reference to the incident.
Police reports say that a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were stabbed during an altercation and both required medical intervention and hospitalization.
According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and stabbed him twice in the upper torso. The man sustained a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body.
A second report said that after a verbal altercation with the victims who were in a vehicle parked at Headquarters Tavern at 2108 Grandview Ave., Flores struck the passenger of the vehicle as it backed out. The report said the vehicle stopped and began to move forward to leave the lot, and Flores stabbed the woman through the open driver’s side window. The victim suffered a severe puncturing wound to the back of her upper torso.
The report said Flores was found in possession of a knife believed to have been used in the crime. He was identified by witnesses and made an admission statement. There was also video surveillance of the incident, according to the report.
According to court records, Flores has also pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and possession of an offensive weapon in 2017. At the time he was given concurrent sentences not to exceed 10 years. Court records say he had sexually abused an underage girl and had a shotgun with the barrel cut down. He was on probation for misdemeanor assault at the time of the sentencing.