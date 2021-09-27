Trial date scheduled for Muscatine woman who allegedly taped herself molesting a child and sold the video

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child on tape and selling the video has pleaded not guilty and demanded her right to a speedy trial. Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 18.

Jessica Rochelle Peters, 33, entered the written plea Sept. 13 in Muscatine County District Court, according to court documents. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. Oct. 1. The trial date may be rescheduled at the hearing.

Peters faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; incest, a Class D felony; sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony; and purchase or possession of an image of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bail has been set at $50,000.

Peters was arrested after Henry Winchip, 76, of Valparaiso, Ind., was arrested for allegedly paying Peters for photos and videos of the act. He faces felony charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to the Indiana filings, on Aug. 12, the child's father told Muscatine police he believed Peters had been sexually abusing the child. Text messages show Peters sent the videos and photos to Winchip in exchange for money on July 23. Peters denied the child in the videos was related to her.