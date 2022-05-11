Trial dates set in Muscatine County animal neglect case

MUSCATINE — A Fruitland couple charged with 42 counts of animal neglect after 42 dogs were rescued from their mobile home have pleaded not guilty and pre-trial dates have been set for both.

According to court documents, Douglas Elshoff, 65, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing June 7 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. Karen Elshoff, 61, will have a pretrial conference on May 31 in the Muscatine County courthouse with a jury trial scheduled to begin June 15.

The pair remain free on a promise to appear in court. Animal neglect is a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to a $625 fine and 30 days in jail. The Elshoffs signed over custody of all 42 dogs to the humane society voluntarily.

According to a news release, the Muscatine Police Department charged the couple in reference to a case in which an anonymous tipster reported the couple was living in a mobile home with the animals, and that conditions inside the mobile home were overcrowded.

Muscatine Animal Control Officer Courtney Patel investigated the tip and discovered that an excessive number of dogs were housed in the mobile home.

In conjunction with the Muscatine Police Department, a search warrant was obtained for the removal of the animals. The police department reported that the conditions of the mobile home had been unsafe for the animals due to an excessive amount of animal waste and inadequate food and medical care.

Individuals can report suspected cases of animal neglect and abuse by calling Muscatine Animal Control at 563-263-9922.

