Trial of Davenport man in Muscatine County scheduled to begin Aug. 17

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers report that Dickinson saw the deputies and crossed into the oncoming lane to avoid the stop sticks and lost control of his vehicle. The report said the fleeing vehicle struck a Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, spun around and came to a stop. A deputy who was trying to avoid the out-of-control vehicle was struck by the sheriff's vehicle. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released.

Dickinson and a passenger were taken into custody. Officers taking care of the scene found drug paraphernalia and a bag with 7 grams of methamphetamine. Dickinson is also reportedly a registered sex offender and was wanted out of Scott County for registration violation.

While in the Louisa County Jail, Dickinson allegedly assaulted a jail guard on June 13. Court records say deputies were called to the jail for a disturbance.

Allegedly while Dickinson was being moved from one cell to another to be put on medical observation, he had begun yelling at other inmates. The guard he was with said the other inmates were doing nothing to provoke Dickinson.

A surveillance video shows Dickinson punch the guard with his left hand. A struggle ensued and the guard took Dickinson to the ground before having to drag him into a cell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0