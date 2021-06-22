Trial of David Hatfield begins Tuesday afternoon

MUSCATINE -- “I’m out here with my girlfriend and she attempted suicide,” David Hatfield said when he called 911 on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

It is now be up to a Muscatine County jury of eight women and seven men to determine if this is true. The first day of Hatfield’s trial for first-degree murder began late Tuesday afternoon after jury selection. During opening statements, Muscatine County assistant attorney Amy Hering said the state would present evidence that Hatfield murdered his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Sky Palmer, with a gunshot to the head at Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County. During the 911 call Hatfield said Palmer was still breathing. She died the next day at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

“A girlfriend he was tired of, an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy and no money for an abortion,” Hering said. “The defendant needed to find a solution to these problems, and he did.”

Hering told the jury the state believes Hatfield put the gun to her head and shot her. She said during the 911 call Hatfield was emotionless despite his girlfriend allegedly having shot herself. She said the state would provide witnesses saying the angle of the barrel to the head would have been difficult for someone attempting to shoot themselves.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}