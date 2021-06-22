Trial of David Hatfield begins Tuesday afternoon

MUSCATINE -- “I’m out here with my girlfriend and she attempted suicide,” David Hatfield said when he called 911 on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
It is now be up to a Muscatine County jury of eight women and seven men to determine if this is true. The first day of Hatfield’s trial for first-degree murder began late Tuesday afternoon after jury selection. During opening statements, Muscatine County assistant attorney Amy Hering said the state would present evidence that Hatfield murdered his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Sky Palmer, with a gunshot to the head at Saulsbury Recreation Area in rural Muscatine County. During the 911 call Hatfield said Palmer was still breathing. She died the next day at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
“A girlfriend he was tired of, an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy and no money for an abortion,” Hering said. “The defendant needed to find a solution to these problems, and he did.”
Hering told the jury the state believes Hatfield put the gun to her head and shot her. She said during the 911 call Hatfield was emotionless despite his girlfriend allegedly having shot herself. She said the state would provide witnesses saying the angle of the barrel to the head would have been difficult for someone attempting to shoot themselves.
She also reminded the jury that there is no such thing as an assisted suicide by gun and even if Palmer had given written permission for Hatfield to shoot her, it would still be murder.
Public defender Derick Jones denied that Hatfield had caused Palmer’s death.
“On Oct. 16, 2019, Kaitlyn Palmer committed suicide,” he said. “It wasn’t a murder. Kaitlyn Palmer had mental health issues.”
He said Palmer suffered from depression, and that the defense would show social media messages with Hatfield indicating such. Jones said the sheriff’s deputies had interrogated Hatfield when he was distraught from the incident and eventually got him to admit to whatever they had wanted to hear.
Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies Matt Bowers and Dominic Wheeler, who responded to the 911 call, testified to the scene they discovered at Saulsbury Recreation Area. They said they found Palmer with a gunshot wound to her head and holding the gun in her left hand. Wheeler had attempted first aid prior to the arrival of paramedics. The state also showed the .22-caliber handgun found near Palmer.
Court ended after the deputies’ testimonies and will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 23.