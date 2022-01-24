Trial of Fairfield man accused of killing his girlfriend in a crash continued to May 10

WAPELLO — The second-degree murder trial of a Fairfield man accused of murdering his girlfriend during a vehicle crash has been continued until May 10.
During a pretrial conference on Jan. 21, District Judge Wyatt Peterson ordered the trial of Derrick Cole Maynard, 36, be delayed until May. The trial is expected to take five days. Maynard remains free on $150,000 bond.
At about 7:55 p.m. May 18, 2020, court documents allege Maynard was driving a 2019 Ford F-650 U-Haul at Elm and Third streets in Columbus Junction. His girlfriend, Megan Reid, 29, of Fairfield, was trailing in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with Steven Scotton of Fairfield as a passenger.
The Iowa State Patrol crash report shows the truck was traveling southbound on Third Street and made a U-turn, striking the car. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance and the Columbus Junction Fire Department responded.
Reid and Scotton were taken by Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where Reid died from her injuries. According to court documents, the prosecution alleges Maynard intentionally collided the U-haul with the car and killed Reid with malice aforethought.
The narrative of the incident says Scotton reported Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the phone right before the crash and just before the crash Maynard allegedly said he had insurance on the vehicle. Phone records obtained during the investigation confirmed Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the day of and immediately before the crash and that Maynard was angry with Reid. The investigation also determined that Maynard intensely disliked Scotton.
In an email to the Muscatine Journal, Scotton claims when Maynard topped the hill, the car was sideways doing a three-point point turn. He alleges Maynard “stomped on the gas and hit us broadside.” According to the email, the car was pushed 25 yards and there were no skid marks on the scene.
At the time of the collision, Reid’s vehicle was slowly turning in the roadway perpendicular to the direction the U-Haul was traveling, the report said. It also says data recovered from the U-Haul’s ancillary translator module revealed the U-Haul truck’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed immediately before impact and no manual braking was applied. The U-Haul struck the car broadside in the driver-side door at approximately 30 mph.
If convicted of second-degree murder, Maynard could face up to 50 years in prison.