Trial of Fairfield man accused of killing his girlfriend in a crash continued to May 10

WAPELLO — The second-degree murder trial of a Fairfield man accused of murdering his girlfriend during a vehicle crash has been continued until May 10.

During a pretrial conference on Jan. 21, District Judge Wyatt Peterson ordered the trial of Derrick Cole Maynard, 36, be delayed until May. The trial is expected to take five days. Maynard remains free on $150,000 bond.

At about 7:55 p.m. May 18, 2020, court documents allege Maynard was driving a 2019 Ford F-650 U-Haul at Elm and Third streets in Columbus Junction. His girlfriend, Megan Reid, 29, of Fairfield, was trailing in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with Steven Scotton of Fairfield as a passenger.

The Iowa State Patrol crash report shows the truck was traveling southbound on Third Street and made a U-turn, striking the car. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance and the Columbus Junction Fire Department responded.

Reid and Scotton were taken by Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where Reid died from her injuries. According to court documents, the prosecution alleges Maynard intentionally collided the U-haul with the car and killed Reid with malice aforethought.