Trial of man accused of killing Wilton athlete scheduled to begin Aug. 24

MUSCATINE — The trial of a Muscatine man accused of the fatal stabbing a Wilton teen athlete at a party in Cedar County is scheduled to begin Aug. 24 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.

Court records show several summons have been served on witnesses for the trial of Milton Serrano Jr. He faces charges of murder in the first-degree and criminal mischief in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton.

The criminal mischief charge stems from damage done to a vehicle at the scene. Previous court records say between 40 and 70 people were at the scene and the state intends to call no less than 17.

According to the police report, Serrano attended a party early Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 938 Quincy Ave., Clarence in rural Cedar County. During the party, the documents allege Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry resulting in about $1,000 damage.

After keying the vehicle, Serrano was confronted by other party attendees and asked multiple times to leave. A fight ensued between Serrano and another person. The altercation was broken up and the parties were separated. Serrano then made reference to a knife in his pocket and threatened to stab other people at the scene.