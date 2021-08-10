Trial of man accused of killing Wilton athlete scheduled to begin Aug. 24

MUSCATINE — The trial of a Muscatine man accused of the fatal stabbing a Wilton teen athlete at a party in Cedar County is scheduled to begin Aug. 24 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Court records show several summons have been served on witnesses for the trial of Milton Serrano Jr. He faces charges of murder in the first-degree and criminal mischief in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton.
The criminal mischief charge stems from damage done to a vehicle at the scene. Previous court records say between 40 and 70 people were at the scene and the state intends to call no less than 17.
According to the police report, Serrano attended a party early Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 938 Quincy Ave., Clarence in rural Cedar County. During the party, the documents allege Serrano keyed a silver Toyota Camry resulting in about $1,000 damage.
After keying the vehicle, Serrano was confronted by other party attendees and asked multiple times to leave. A fight ensued between Serrano and another person. The altercation was broken up and the parties were separated. Serrano then made reference to a knife in his pocket and threatened to stab other people at the scene.
The record then allege Serrano was then involved in a fight with Stevens, who was not the Camry's owner. When the altercation went to the ground, and the documents allege Serrano retrieved the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. Someone at the scene was able to get the knife away from Serrano, the documents say. Serrano then made reference to going to his vehicle and getting a gun. Serrano’s associates were able to convince him to leave the area and travel to Muscatine. Several people attempted to render first aid to Stevens, however the efforts were unsuccessful and Stevens “succumbed to his injuries.”
Later that morning, Serrano posted to social media, making reference to being involved in a physical altercation and stabbing someone. In the post, Serrano has what appears to be dried blood on his clothes. Serrano was located at a residence in Muscatine. The record says he admitted to law enforcement that he had been involved in an altercation during which he stabbed someone. A search warrant was executed on the residence he was found at and clothing consistent with those described by witnesses to the stabbing were seized.
Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the crime.
In May, Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Mark Lawson ruled to grant Milton Serrano Jr.’s request for a change of venue from Cedar County to Dubuque County. It was ruled that enough people in Cedar County had heard of the case and formed an opinion on it that Serrano couldn’t have a fair trial in the county.
According to a filing on April 28, Serrano's lawyers asked for a change of venue, citing media coverage that may prejudice his case. A change of venue study filed with the court found that 66% of 402 Cedar County residents randomly questioned about the case were aware of it, 55% knew specific details and 25% had formed an opinion on Serrano’s guilt or innocence.